CLARK, Rosemary Faith



Age 71, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021. She was born September 29, 1949, in Welch, West Virginia, to the late Harold and Audra Davidson. Rosemary was a loving



sister, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She retired as a hospice nurse from the Dayton VA Medical Center. She was a long-time friend of Dr. Bob and Bill W. In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband, Danny in August 2020; son, Timmy Jones, II; sister, Sharen Davidson; and brother, Kenneth Davidson. Rosemary will be missed by her loving children, Thomas (Alyssa) Jones, Jennifer (Rachel) Corbett, Julie (Brian) Brillhart; loving caregiver, Jeffery White; 8 grandchildren, Daneil, Ashley, Alexandra, Dalan, David, Colton, Brian and Carly; 3 great-grandchildren, Xavier, Roman and Zayden; siblings, David (Kim) Davidson and Andrew Davidson; nieces and nephews, Brock (Rhonda) Davidson, James (Carol) Taylor, Matthew (Rita) Powenski, Clark Davidson, Wendy Cunning, Andrew Davidson, Marti (Tim) Willen, Nicole Adams, Ryan (Sarah) Davidson, Brittany (Randy) Fuqua, and Starvros Cash. Family will receive friends Friday, February 5, 2021, from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 4 p.m., at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. The state of Ohio is under a mandatory mask order and has required that face masks be worn in all public places. To share a memory of Rosemary or leave a condolence for her family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Rosemary's memory to the Hospice of Dayton.

