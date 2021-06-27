CLARK, Robert L. "Bob"



Age 90, lifelong resident of Dayton, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021. He was born



November 30, 1930, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Brandt and Catherine (Leidig) Clark. Bob was a proud Army veteran



serving during the Korean War. He was retired from McCall's Publishing after more than 30 years of service. Bob was a member of the VFW Post 2800 and the American Legion Post 675. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Bernice (Lester) Schelenz, Jimmy (Dorothy) Clark and his son-in-law, Dan Frymoyer. Bob is survived by his children, Robyn (Tim) Neargarder, Marsha Frymoyer, Joan Clark, Dan (Alona) Clark; grandchildren, Courtney (Mike) Buratto, Zac Frymoyer, Kyle (Amy) Settles, Tyler Neargarder, Jared Neargarder, Marilyn Thompson, Skyler Bruce, Koltin Clark; great-grandchildren, Jack Settles and Ralphie Buratto; brother, Ronnie (Pat) Clark along with many nieces, nephews and the many friends he met along his journey. He was an avid Reds and UD Flyers fan, enjoyed playing cards with his friends at the AL and VFW, and breakfast club friends at McDonalds on Wilmington Pike. Most of all Bob loved his family. Bob will always be remembered for his sense of humor, love for life and his sweet tooth. Graveside service will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, July 23, 2021, at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St. Dayton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the VA Hospice Fund c/o Dayton VA Medical Center in Bob's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for Bob's family.

