Clark, Peggy A.
Peggy A. Clark, age 79, of Englewood, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Residence Park Church of Christ, 4328 Hoover Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 10 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH
45406
https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral