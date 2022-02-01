CLARK, Oscar Stuart



97, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on January 28, 2022. He was born in Dayton, Kentucky, on February 5th, 1924, to Grace and Alonzo Clark. Oscar joined the Navy at the beginning of World War II, and was deployed to the South Pacific, proudly serving his country. He was a dedicated employee of Aeronca Aeronautics for 42 years prior to his retirement. His love of family, aviation and all things nautical is known by all who knew him well.



Oscar is survived by his wife of 52 years Evelyn Clark. He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter Deborah (William) Macek, and his son-in-law William Jolliff. His children are Lynwood Clark, Rebecca (William) Jolliff, Sharon Bartels,



Michael (Carolyn) Clark, and Daphne (Michael) Hardy. Step-children are Cyndi (Art) Landrigan, Jeffrey Borders, Bruce (Pam) Borders, and Keith (Phyllis) Borders. Oscar had 13 grandchildren, 10 step-grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 16 step-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-step-grandchild.



A celebration of life service will be held in the spring.

