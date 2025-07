Clark (Colton), Marylee



Marylee Clark 89 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on July 3rd. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Bob Clark, her son Rick, parents Harry & Ohio Colton and 11 of her 16 siblings.



She is survived by her daughters Ginger Clark and Melanie (Herb) Baird, her 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and her 4 remaining siblings.



Per her wishes, no service will be held.



View the obituary on Legacy.com