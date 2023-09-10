Clark, Mary Lou

Clark (Moyer), Mary Lou



Age 96 of Germantown OH passed away peacefully at Hospice of Dayton. She was born in Germantown, OH to the late Charles and Edith (Selby) Moyer and graduated from Germantown High School. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James Clark, Sr., sister Dorothy Swanson, brother in law Ray Swanson, and niece Konnie Swanson. Mary Lou is survived by her son James "Jimmy" (Susan) Clark, grandson Joshua (Kelly) Clark of MA, great grandson Jacob Clark of Bradford, OH, granddaughter Katie (Zac) Cottingim and their children Ellie and Hazel of Camden, OH, her nephew Craig Swanson and his children Kate, Joe and Anna, her niece Barb (Jeff) Crane and their children Stephanie and Michael of PA. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 12 from 11-12pm at Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home, 29 N Main St. Germantown, OH. Funeral services will begin at noon, burial immediately following at Germantown Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Germantown EMS, 75 N Walnut St. Germantown OH 45327, or Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences can be made at www.arpprootfh.com



