Clark, Joan

Clark (Jones), Joan Eileen



JUNE 22, 1933 - MARCH 6, 2023



Joan was born in Brookville, Indiana to Amy (nee Willey) and Irvin Jones on June 22, 1933. She graduated from McGuffey High School and married her lifelong sweetheart, Don, on August 1, 1954 in Kumler Chapel.



She was a skilled cook who loved to spend time in the kitchen and also in her garden. Joan worked at Talawanda Schools for 27 years in the cafeteria as a cook. She also worked for a local clothing store. In her spare time she loved to tend to her garden and cook for her family. Don loved to travel and took Joan all over the country visiting over 35 states. She was also a lifelong member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church. But mostly she was known for her deep and abiding love for her family.



Joan is the beloved wife of Donald Clark; devoted mother of Duane (Dawn) Clark and Deanna (Todd) Harp; loving grandmother of Haley (Michael) Arlinghaus, Dana (John) Greene and Katie (Adam) Bland; cherished great-grandmother of Maximus Arlinghaus, Tucker Greene, Ruby Greene, Lucinda Arlinghaus, Phoebe Bland and Penelope Bland; dear sister of the late Lewis (Margaret) Jones, Dwight (the late Mary Lou) Jones, John (the late Emma) Jones and Shirley (Rod) Earheart.



A visitation for Joan will be held at St. Matthew Lutheran Church on Monday, March 13, 2023, 10 am - 12 pm with funeral service immediately following at noon. Burial will be at Darrtown Cemetery. Donations in Joan's memory may be made to the St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 4411 Hamilton Richmond Rd. Darrtown, OH 45056.

