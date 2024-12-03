Clark, Gregg Allan



Gregg Allan Clark, age 70, passed away November 9, 2024. Gregg was employed as a civilian contractor at Wright Patterson AFB. He was an avid History buff and was an active member at South Dayton Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his father, William H. Clark. He is survived by his former spouse and best friend, Judy Clark; mother, Mary L. Clark; sons, Matt (Becky) Clark, Jon (Sami) Clark, and David Clark; grandchildren Kendra, Cameron and Kolton Clark; step-grandchildren, Shelby and Jared Hughes; great grandchild, Kassidy Clark; sisters, Teresa Larkin (Dan), Karen McGirr (Tim), and Lisa Clark (Tony); and Numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Friday, December 6th from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will follow immediately beginning at 12:00 pm. Gregg will be laid to rest in Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville, Ohio.



