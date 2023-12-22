Clark, Gary

Obituaries
1 hour ago
Clark, Gary

Gary Louis Clark, January 10, 1938 - December 14, 2023

Born in Xenia, Ohio, to L. Frederick Clark and Rena Hodson Clark. Reared in Dayton, OH, Gary was a graduate of Fairmont High School (1956), Ohio University (BSCOM 1960) and Xavier University (MBA 1966). He retired after a 40 year career in marketing management in both Dayton and the Cleveland area, and then lived in Anderson, IN during retirement. In later years he was an active and valued member of Central Christian Church, and continued to pursue his lifelong live of music by singing in the choir. He was predeceased by his wife of 43 years, Carol Ann Clark, and is survived by daughter Noelle O'Connell (Seamus) of Westerville, OH, son Matthew Clark (Heather) of Kettering , OH, and step-daughters Kathleen Roehner (Rich) of Bellingham, WA, Sally Hanes (Larry Bagford) of Fairfield Twp. OH, and JennyJo Wismer (Jim) of Newtown Square, PA, as well as 18 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Central Christian Church in Anderson, IN at 4 PM on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Memorials in Gary's name may be made to the donor's chosen charity. www.LooseCares.com

