Clark Douglas II

Douglas, Clark II



46, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on February 26, 2026, at Kettering Medical Center, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2026, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield. Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Chapel of Peace.



