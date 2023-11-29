Clark, Charles V.



Age 80, of Laguna Woods, California, and Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on October 9, 2023.



Charlie was involved in many organizations: University of Dayton Flyers Club, The Centerville JC's, San Juan Capistrano Rotary, ASAP (Associated Senior Action Program), a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, and a dear friend of Bill W for 25 years. He was a graduate of Chaminade High School, Dayton, Ohio, held a BS in Business from the University of Dayton, and served 4 years in the Navy. Charlie and his father, Charles V. Clark Sr., were the founders of the Charles V. Clark Company in Dayton, Ohio.



Charlie had many hobbies and interests: golfing, fishing, dove hunting, and stamp and coin collecting. He loved to cook, especially his Chili Cookoff prize-winning Clark Chili. The large Clark family enjoyed getting together for a night of poker. Charlie continued the tradition with friends after moving to California with his wife and two sons in 1977. In later years, he loved playing gin with his grandson and thumb wars with his granddaughter. With a kind heart, a winning smile, and a hearty laugh, Charlie brought joy to others especially playing Santa for the SJC Rotary.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cindy (née Stevenson), sons Robert and Nick, three grandchildren; Trinity, Curran, Harper, one great-grandson, A.J., and two step-grandchildren, Irelan and Mia. He is also survived by one brother, Francis, and four sisters; Suzanne, Debbie, Pam, and Tasie, and many nieces and nephews. Charlie was preceded in death by brothers; Bobby, David, Jerry, Ricky, Barry, and Paul, and by sisters, MaryLou and Becky.



A funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in San Clemente, CA on Dec 9th. The final resting place will be Calvary Cemetery in Dayton, Ohio, in the Spring.



