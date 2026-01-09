Clarence McKinney

McKINNEY, Clarence J.



Age 95, of Hamilton, passed away on January 7, 2026 at Kettering Hamilton Hospital. He was born on September 6, 1930 in Leighton, Kentucky, the son of Marcus and Mattie (Haddox) McKinney. Clarence graduated from the University of Baltimore, receiving a degree in Accounting. He then received his CPA designation. Clarence was a member of the United States Navy from January 5, 1951 to November 4, 1954 traveling around the world. He married Grace Orr in Baltimore, Maryland on December 21, 1950. Clarence was employed by W. R. Grace in the accounting department, retiring in 1992. He was a member of the Richmond Road Baptist Church. He was a member of Miles Lodge #165, Pennington Gap, VA, a 32 degree Scottish Rite Mason, and the Carroll County Maryland Carver Club. Clarence is survived by his children; Vicky Mann, Hamilton, and Marcus (Valerie) McKinney, Pomfret, Connecticut, daughter-in-law, Patricia McKinney, Conway, South Carolina, sister, Geraldine Osborne, grandchildren: Ray McElroy, Terri Appleton, Jennifer (Tim) Doane, Joseph (Amanda Rice) Mann, Danielle (Andrew) McCoy, Michael (Dan) Brady, Hope McKinney, 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Grace E. McKinney on May 3, 2023, his brother, James McKinney, his sister, Opal Coeburn, and his son, Stanley Steven McKinney on December 30, 2025. Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 12, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013 with Pastor Steve Renfrow officiating. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held from 9:30 until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to a Veteran's Fund of your choice. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com .



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com