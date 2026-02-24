Clara Bull

Clara E. Eichelberger Bull, 93, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 21, 2026. She was born on June 20, 1932, in Adams County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ivan E. and Flossy Faye (Bennington) Cross. Services will be held on Friday, February 27th at 11:00 a.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Fletcher Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. www.littletonandrue.com

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

