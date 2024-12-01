Clapp, Larry



Larry Franklin Clapp, 78, of Farmersville, OH, passed away on November 27, 2024 at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. He was born on May 19, 1946, in Greenville, Ohio to Marion Franklin Clapp and Martha Elizabeth (Commons) Clapp.



Larry is survived by his loving wife Carol (Alvey) Clapp of 57 years, their son Brian Clapp, and adoring foster daughter, Shyann Thrush. He is also survived by his brother Marion Junior Clapp (Phyllis).



He will be sorely missed by his many relatives and friends across many states.



In his younger years, he enjoyed working with his brother on the farm, fishing, and helping coach Little League Baseball. In high school, Larry loved being on the basketball and baseball teams.



After graduating high school in 1964, he worked at Westinghouse before entering the Air Force in 1966, where he learned aviation electronics, which was a great base for a fine career. During his time in the Air Force, he worked on F-101 "Voodoo" fighter airplanes' autopilot systems.



After the Air Force, he entered the workforce at NCR Corp in Dayton in 1970, working on mainframe computers for 34 years, then transitioning to become an NCR contractor, installing retail store self-checkout lanes for several years before finally retiring.



In the last few years since retiring fully in 2017, he has enjoyed meeting with his coworkers and friends from NCR for breakfasts, and more recently, getting together with his classmates from Westmont High School (Darke County, OH) for monthly lunches.



The family is honoring Larry's wishes to forego a formal funeral, as he wanted only to have everyone he knew and cared for to remember him as a good person.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite cancer or diabetes research center, or to the Gary Sinise Foundation.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com