Clancy, Elizabeth



Age 94, of Dayton Ohio, passed away on Saturday July 15, 2023. Funeral service will be held at 6:30 pm, Monday, July 24, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Jefferson View Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com. virtual streaming link available



