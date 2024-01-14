Clagg, Howard T. Jr. "Bud"



age 80, of Medway, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, January 8, 2024. Bud was born in Dayton on July 27, 1943. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 from 5-7pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd, Dayton, OH 45424. The memorial service will follow at 7pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bud's memory to the Wounded Warrior Project. To send a special message and view the full obituary visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



