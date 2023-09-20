Ciampa, Lisa

Ciampa (Emery), Lisa Ann



Lisa was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Sara (nee Davis) and Roger Emery on June 7, 1971. She is the beloved wife of Robert Ciampa; devoted mother of Catie (Jonathan) Hohman, Cass (Nick) Rupel, Maria Ciampa and Marco Ciampa; cherished grandmother of "her Lovey" Emmett Hohman; also survived by sister Christie Mozena and preceded in death by her parents.



Lisa was a vibrant and involved community member in Oxford. She served on the boards of the Oxford Visitors Bureau, Oxford Chamber of Commerce, and the McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital. In 2011, she was awarded Oxford Citizen of the Year. She was well known for her big heart, her generosity and her commitment to helping others. Her passion for giving back led her to start the Luna Cares Fund to support women struggling with cancer and bring them hope and support. More than anything, Lisa was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who adored her family. She was a shining light in the lives of all who knew her and will be deeply missed.



A visitation for Lisa will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford from 5 pm until 8 pm. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lisa's name to her Luna Cares Fund by going to lunacares.com and making a contribution to support other women in need.



www.paulryoungfuneralhome.com



