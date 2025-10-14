Chuck Hogan

Photo of Chuck Hogan

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Chuck Hogan
Obituaries
5 hours ago
X

Hogan, Chuck

Chuck Hogan, age 80 of Dayton, passed away Friday, October 10, 2025. He was born April 4, 1945. He worked at Tecumseh in Marion, Ohio and at Englewood Nursing Home. Visitation will be Thursday, October 16, 2025 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm with a service to follow at 1:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Chuck will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery in Xenia following the service.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel

3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd

Dayton, OH

45432

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
Joshua Neal
2
Richard Begley
3
Myron Gregory
4
Thomas Sheridan
5
Kenneth Stuart