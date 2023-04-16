Chrystal (Christoffersen ), Karen F.



Chrystal, Karen F. of Dayton, Ohio passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Karen was born the oldest of two children to Eloise and Alfred Christoffersen in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on August 23, 1937. She attended Christ the King Grade School and graduated High School from Divine Savior in 1955 while growing up in Milwaukee. She went on to attend Marquette University and graduated with a Degree in Dental Hygiene in 1957.



Karen married Don Chrystal on August 9, 1958 in Milwaukee. She met the love of her life at Marquette University. They bought a house in town and started their family. Their first three children (Jeff, Donna and Tim) were born in Milwaukee. A job transfer took the family to Neenah, Wisconsin where the other three children (Jennifer, Vicki and Elaine) were born. Don took another job and the family moved to Dayton, Ohio in 1968. They quickly became active members of St. Charles Parish. Karen performed many duties over the years for St. Charles including: running Home Bound Communion, Lector for Sunday and Daily Masses, Planning Funerals, Distributing Communion, Social Justice Committee and many other volunteer services for the Church. She would always find time in her busy schedule to help a sick friend with a meal or just spend time with someone who needed her. She worked many years as a Dental Hygienist and became life-long friends with her patients. She treated all her patients with such care and had such a gift of making them comfortable with her personality. She never met a stranger. A true passion of hers was playing cards, especially bridge. She enjoyed playing so much, but also the time with dear friends. She loved to travel and had many trips with her friends. She enjoyed sports, playing tennis and golf, but especially liked watching her Green Bay Packers. Even with raising six children and working, she would hardly ever miss any activities of her children. This carried over to her grandchildren. She was always at all the functions of her beloved grandchildren. Family gatherings and vacations were times she cherished. Just playing games in the evening with her children and grandchildren after cooking them a delicious meal filled her heart with so much joy. She was the most wonderful and special wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Eloise and Alfred Christoffersen; and her son Tim. She is survived by her devoted husband Don of 65 years, five children: Jeff (Laura), Donna, Jennifer (Mike), Vicki (Rick), Elaine (Ron) and twelve beloved grandchildren: Matt (Natalie), Shelley, Alex (Emily); Becky (Tyler), Danny (Lauren), Chris (Kevin); Logan (Karaline); Kevin (Kristen), Kyle (Ashlynne), Courtney; Andrew (Kayla), Adam; her adored four great-grandchildren: Eloise, Emerson, Karter and Amelia: and her brother Neil (Jane).



A special thank you to their many friends, the Staff at Tapestry Senior Living and the wonderful caregivers at Hospice of Dayton for the unbelievable care she received in her time of need.



Visitation will be held from 10:00  11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd, Kettering, OH 45429. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Charles at 11:00 am. Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420, (937) 256-4490, www.hospiceofdayton.org . Arrangements by Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering, www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



Lift up your heart and share with me. God wanted me now, God set me free.

