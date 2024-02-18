Christopher, Martha Louise



Martha Louise Christopher, Age 89, of Fairborn, passed away Thursday, February 15, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. She was born July 20, 1934 in London, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Don of 66 years in 2021; her parents: John Alva and Mabel Slattery; siblings: Margaret Ann Grooms, Robert Slattery and Patricia Spitler; son Kent and grandson Ross. She is survived by her children: Clark (Stephanie), Dale (Peg), Beth (Andy) Kindred, Dean (Rachel) and daughter-in-law Debbie; eleven grandchildren: Ashley (Zach) George, Austin, Joshua, James Joseph Nugent, Skye (Micheal) England, Ryan (Ashlee), Rachael, Bret (Quincy) Kindred, Dylan Kindred, Ginger and Tanner; three great grandchildren: Cade, Callie and Michael England. Martha was a graduate of Xenia High School class of 1952. She enjoyed yelling "bingo", slot machines, scratch offs, reading, watching professional golf, professional tennis and game shows. She especially loved spending time with her children, grandkids and great grandkids. Martha donated her body to Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Dayton.



