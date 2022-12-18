journal-news logo
X

CHRISTMAN, Michael

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CHRISTMAN, Michael C.

72 years old, was born on May 6, 1950, in Cincinnati, OH, and passed away on December 13, 2022, in Dayton, OH. He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Vicki Wymer; his parents, Betty and Wilbur Christman; and his brother, Steve Christman. Michael is survived by his daughter, Jodi Christman; his grandson, Tyler McNichols; and his great-granddaugthers, Kinsley and Remi McNichols. Michael was a devoted member of the New Vine Church family of Franklin, OH, and will be greatly missed.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Lucas, Randall
2
RHOADS, EDWARD
3
SNYDER, Larry
4
BOESCH, Natalie
5
Bretelson, Julie
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top