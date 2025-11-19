Christine Dds

Sikora, DDS (Beebe), Christine Beebe



Christine Beebe Sikora, DDS, age 60, passed away November 16th, 2025 surrounded by family. Chirstine was born on June 7, 1965 in Gallipolis, Ohio. After Graduation from Ohio State University College of Dentistry, Dr. Christine settled in the Dayton, Ohio area. She purchased a family dental practice there that she owned and operated for ten years. Christine established deep and everlasting friendships during these precious years in Dayton. On October 8, 2004, Christine married her soulmate, Dr. William 'Bill' Sikora. She said good-bye to Dayton and moved to North Olmsted. She joined Bill at his established dental practice, and she was welcomed by his amazing dental team. One of her great passions was being a dentist. Bill and Christine met in dental school at The Ohio State University. They are both spirited Buckeye fans; one of the favorite things they shared has been going to many games throughout the years. The key to life is enjoying it as you go, fulfilling your dreams now! They did not wait for retirement to live their lives. Bill and Christine were avid travelers. Some of their favorite trips included Costa Rica, Hawaii, Italy and the wine country region of Napa Valley California. They also enjoyed several adventures to the west coast in their RV. Their vacation memories were created together and are invaluable. The Sikora's made Wellington, Ohio their home when they bought a beautiful farmland property that included a picturesque pond. They soon became addicted to home remodeling and improving. They breathed life into a rundown cabin, making it warm and cozy. After much love and attention, the additional house on their property became their dream home. They were fulfilled by putting their hearts and souls into improving something rather than tearing it down. Christine absolutely loved all animals. She and Bill always had dogs. Walks on their property with the dogs became Christine's piece of heaven on earth. Christine was passionate about her people. She poured her heart into her family, friends and patients. Her connections with others through life and dentistry were her life blood and they fulfilled her. Of all the beautiful experiences on this earth, the most valuable by far is to establish a relationship with Jesus Christ. Christine was a member of the Camden Baptist Church in Wellington, Ohio. She loves the Lord and is now in His presence. She was preceded in death by her parents Glen and Roma Jean Beebe. She is survived by her husband and best friend, William 'Bill' W Sikora, DDS; her brothers Perry Beebe (Cindy) and Michael Beebe (Suzanne); her nieces Lindsay Poore (William) and Larisa Morace; great nephew Kael Morace and great niece Leia Morace. Memorials may be given in Christine's memory to Culinary Fights Cancer, 9155 Old Meadow Ln, Chagrin Falls, OH 44023 or at https://culinaryfightscancer.com/ , Camden Baptist Church, 17901 OH-511, Wellington, OH 44090 and Cleveland APL, 1729 Willey Ave #1, Cleveland, OH 44113 or at https://clevelandapl.org/general-donations/. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 21, 2025 from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Busch Funeral Home 21369 Center Ridge Road, Fairview Park, OH 44116. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 11:00am at Camden Baptist Church, 17901 OH-511, Wellington, OH 44090. www.buschcares.com 440-333-9774



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com