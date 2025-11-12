Christine Cooke

Cooke, Christine L



Christine "Chrissy" Louise (Agle) Cooke, 85, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, after a short illness. She was married to Lloyd D. Cooke, who preceded her in death, for 64 years. She was a devoted wife, mother of three, grandmother of nine, and great grandmother to 10. Chrissy had the biggest heart and made friends wherever she went-including furry ones. Chrissy was an animal lover and if you knew her, you knew of her special fondness for her cats. One of the many ways Chrissy expressed her love to others was by filling bellies. She was famous for her many delicious dishes, but especially her homemade pies and desserts. In fact, she was still baking pies weekly for friends and family in her last months with us. She worked for Ohio Edison in Springfield for nearly 20 years and was a longtime member of Central Avenue Church of Christ in Fairborn. Chrissy was a 4-H leader and taught bible classes and Vacation Bible School for many years, making a lasting impact on so many young ones with her kind and loving spirit. Christine was the second of three daughters born to Ruth Inez (Hunter) and Horace E. Agle on Feb. 24, 1940. She was a 1958 graduate of Greenon High School and, one week after graduation, married her high school sweetheart, Lloyd. She is survived by her three children; daughter Kimberly (Kim) Cooke-Lorenz (Bill Lorenz) of Xenia, and Crystal River, FL; son Craig M. Cooke of Springfield; and son Curtis D. Cooke (Debbie) of Ironton. "Grammie's" grandchildren are Michael Cooke of Springfield; Jacob (JC) Cooke (Kaci) of Thurman; Megan Bayes (Kyle) of Clayton; Joey Cooke (Jacy) of Greenwich; Ashley Rose (Nathan) of Johnstown; Kelsey Maag (Chris) of Xenia; Konni Lorenz of Grandview; Joshua Cooke (Arianna) of Ironton; and Mariah Cooke of Lancaster. Her great grandchildren include Karleigh and Jaxton Cooke, Konner Richards; Bodie and Asa Cooke; Shane Cooke; Beckett Maag; and Parker, Addelyn, and Everly Rose. Chrissy is also survived by cousins Vicki Morison, Joyce Agle and Amanda Kincaid, and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind dear friends and neighbors, Carolyn Spalding and Harold and Rita Willis, who provided tremendous physical and emotional support over the last few years; many close friends from her church family; special fur dog, Lucy; and last, but certainly not least, her beloved cats. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters Connie Elaine and Carolyn Mae Agle, and an infant brother. A memorial service in Chrissy's honor will be held Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at Noon at Ferncliff Cemetery in Springfield, Section X. It will be conducted by Elder Jeff Walton of Central Avenue Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare League of Clark County, 6330 Willowdale Rd., Springfield, OH 45502.



