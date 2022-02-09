CHRISTIAN, Theresa A.



Age 92, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on February 1, 2022. Born on February 18, 1929, to parents Fae C. Christian and



Elmer A. Christian. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister, June S. Christian. Theresa had no known relatives so entrusted Harold and Venisa Robinson with her



affairs. She loved her church family and they were of much encouragement to her. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1947. Theresa retired from Dayton Power and Light Company where she had been employed for 44 years. She has been a member of Kappa Delta Phi for over 50 years. At one time, Theresa was a volunteer at Miami Valley Hospital and the V.A. Center. She also volunteered on the Suicide Prevention Center Hotline for 20 years. While at S.P.C., she received the J.C. Penney Golden Rule Award. Theresa volunteered at Chanel 16 (Think TV-PBS), Kettering Hospital, Hospice of



Dayton; Reach Out Montgomery County, and Polen Farm. She was a member of Parkview Church of the Nazarene and went on Work and Witness trips to foreign countries with other members of the church. A graveside service will be held at



Evergreen Cemetery in West Carrollton, Ohio, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Pastor Ron Reynolds will



officiate. Any memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Church of the Nazarene Work and Witness Fund, 4701 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, OH 45429. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton.

