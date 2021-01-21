CHRISTIAN, Royce

X

Royce Allen Christian, 86 of Cynthiana, KY, passed away January 19, 2021, at home. Born in Harlan, KY, on November 3, 1934, to Chester Allen Hall and Dixie Gross Christian and

Howard Christian. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 57 years, Eudell Griffin Christian, son, Howard Christian, sisters Wanda Hall Colvin and Peggy Hall Wallace, brothers William Christian, Richard Christian, Howard Christian Jr., and Douglas Hall. Survived by daughters Sandi (Larry) Back of Cynthiana, KY, Debbie (Bob) Hemming of Dayton, OH, and son Wes (Mary) Christian of Dayton, OH; one sister, Virginia Hall Stassi of TN; two brothers, Randall Hall, of TN and Stephen Hall of OH. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Trey Back, Ryan Back, Samantha Perkins, Angela Hofmann, Amber Christian, Emily Christian, Monica Anderson, and Garrick Christian; twenty-six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family. Royce retired from RTA in Montgomery County, OH, after raising his children in Beavercreek, OH. Royce served in the

Marine Corp in 1953. Family graveside services will be held at Clarmont Memorial Gardens, Winchester, KY, on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at 2:00 PM. View and sign the guest book


