Christian Kidwell

KIDWELL, Christian Michael "Chris"



Christian "Chris" Kidwell, born on October 16, 2002, passed away on February 12, 2026 after a brief illness.



Chris was a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and grandson whose presence touched the lives of those around him. He had a beautiful heart, loved his family fiercely, and was always there to put a smile on your face. He would light up any room he walked into, leaving joy and warmth wherever he went. Though his time here was far too brief, the love he gave and the memories he created will be cherished forever. The world is a dimmer place without him in it.Chris was from Riverside, Ohio. He attended St. Helen's Grade School and Carroll High School Class of 2021, where he formed lasting friendships and meaningful memories.He had a passion for building guns and shooting with both friends and family. He also loved gaming online with his friends, while sharing days events and jokes. Chris was blessed with many best friends and shared an especially close bond with his very best friend and cousin, Austin.Chris was formerly employed by Dick's Sporting Goods and was most recently employed by REI in Beavercreek, Ohio, where he forged amazing friendships with his coworkers.Chris is survived by his loving mother, Joyce Kidwell; his sister, Kate Edwards (Ryan); his niece, Quinn Edwards; his other chosen family that he held close to his heart, including Traci, Talynn, Janet, and Danielle; his girlfriend Ripley, although their time together was short, cared deeply for him; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and his grandpa, Jerry, all of whom loved him immensely. He was preceded in death by his father, Darren Kidwell, as well as many other aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents.Rooted in the Catholic faith, Chris carried with him the values of compassion, love, and hope. We take comfort in knowing he is now at peace in God's eternal care.The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the CICU staff at Kettering Main Campus for all the care and support provided to Chris and the family during this difficult time. Chris's life was a gift to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered, and forever held in our hearts.



The family will receive friends on Thursday February 19, 2026 from 5pm to 8pm at the Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Friday February 20th at St. Helen's Catholic Church, 605 Granville Place, Riverside, Ohio. Chris will be laid to rest at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio.



Condolences can be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com