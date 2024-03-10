CHRISTIAN, Betty A.



92, passed away on March 6, 2024 at Hospice of Dayton. Betty loved and served the Lord for over 77 years. She loved to attend church services and was a member of the Valley St. Pentecostal Holiness Church in Dayton. She enjoyed fellowship and dining out with her friends. Betty was retired from Good Samaritan Hospital. Betty was preceded in death by her Father and Mother; Zachariah F. and Nannie K. Wells, her son; Clyde K. Stidham, Her brothers, Thomas H. and Curtis E. (Johnny) Wells, sisters; Blanch M. Gallihar, Irene Holland, Dorothy White, Frances Booze, and her husband; Allen E. Christian. She is survived by her nephews; Robert W. Gallihar (Kay), David L. Wells, Charlie Booze (Suzie), Harry Booze, and Tom Booze. Nieces; Judy Catanzaro, Dr. Pamela Crawford, Annie Richards, Connie Heinz and Gail Booze. Betty was a devoted grand, great-grand, and great-great grandmother to Linda Stidham , Logan Martin , Mason Parmley, Liam Martin, Leia Martin, Levi, and Lyla Parmley. She also leaves behind several 2nd and 3rd generation nieces/nephews, and many special friends. The family would like to thank Dr. Christopher Lauricella, Miami Valley Hospital Doctors/Nurses, and The entire staff at Brookhaven Nursing Center for their devoted care to Betty. Services will be on Wednesday, March 13, at 1:00 pm, at the Valley St. Pentecostal Holiness Church  2605 Valley St. Dayton, Ohio 45404. The family will receive visitation from 12 noon until the time of service. Arrangements entrusted to the Morton-Whetstone Funeral Home in Vandalia, Ohio. A private interment will be held on Thursday at the Dayton National Cemetery. If you wish to make a donation in memory of Betty, please do so to her church, Samaritan's Purse, or to Hospice of Dayton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com