Chloie Tyra

Tyra, Chloie Lois



Chloie Lois Tyra, age 85 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at Miami Valley South Hospital. She was born on June 16, 1940, in Breathitt County, KY, the daughter of the late Miles & Sarah (Dunn) Banks. Mrs. Tyra was a member of the Christian Enterprise Baptist Church in Middletown. She enjoyed singing with her husband, crocheting, making chocolates and baked goods. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years Paul Tyra on October 23, 2018, her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ray & Geneva Tyra, Ken & Janice Tyra, Tom Tyra, and Jim Hensley. She is survived by her brothers-in-laws Tobe (Faye) Tyra of Jeffersonville, KY, Lee (Ida) Tyra of Mt. Sterling, KY, Glenn (Faye) Tyra of Lebanon, OH, and Bill (Kathy) Tyra of Jeffersonville, KY, sisters-in-law Geraldine (Raymond) Townsend of Jeffersonville, KY, Wilma Ratliff of Mt. Sterling, KY, and Linda Hensley of Mt. Sterling, KY, dear friends Dr. Gail Askew and husband Scott Trevethan, Mary Jo Mikesell, Dale & Kim Tussy, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, December 22, 2025, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Rev. James Anderson officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Miamisburg. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (1 hour prior to service) on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Mrs. Chloie Lois Tyra.



