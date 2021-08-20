CHILTON, Jeanie

CHILTON (Strand), Jeanie



Jeanie May (Strand) Chilton, age 95, went home to see the Lord on 8/12/2021, in Denton, Texas, where she had lived since 1995. She passed peacefully in her sleep. She was born as Eugenia May Yount in Pittsboro, Indiana, to William Doty Yount and Helen Louise (Lee) Yount. She graduated from Midland High School in Midland, TX, (1944) and earned a BS degree in Biology/Pre-Medicine at Central State University, Wilberforce, Ohio (1963).



Jeanie is preceded in death by her parents and brother William Yount, her husband of 39 years Oliver T. Strand, Jr., and later husband Robert Chilton, as well as daughter



Charlotte (Schaffnit) Gallapoo. She is survived by her son,



Oliver T. Strand III (Barbara), daughter Dolores Segaard



(Robert), and daughter Dorothy Flores (Raymon). Jeanie is also survived by eight grandchildren as well as six great-grandchildren.



Jeanie will be laid to rest in Marblehead, Ohio, beside her husband Oliver. A complete obituary of Jeanie's life may be found at:



http://www.mulkeymasondenton.com/obituary/jeanie-chilton



Also included are two charities for donations, if desired.

