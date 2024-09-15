Chilton, Jacquelyn

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

Chilton (Porter), Jacquelyn

Jacquelyn Porter Chilton, age 68, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed peacefully in her sleep at Hospice of Dayton on August 2, 2024

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024, at First Baptist Church 600 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs. OH. Visitation at 11:00 -11:30 AM with Service at 11:30 AM Repass immediately following in Fellowship Hall. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home Springfield, Chapel (Formally Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home) www.Thechapelofpeace.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

823 South Yellow Springs St

Springfield, OH

45506

https://www.thechapelofpeace.com/

In Other News
1
Healy, Paul
2
Elmore, Michael
3
Bush, Lynn
4
Shackleford, Ronald
5
Boesch, Horace