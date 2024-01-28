Chilton, Delores Jones



Delores Jones Chilton, 96, of Washington Township, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2024. Delores Deane Jones was born in Delaware, OH on January 8, 1927 to Fred Emerson Jones and Mary Elizabeth Dildine Jones. Delores graduated in 1944 from Radnor High School as Valedictorian. After high school graduation, she attended The Ohio State University, where she graduated in 1948 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and was a member of Sigma Theta Tau Honorary Sorority.



After college graduation, Delores moved to Dayton, OH where she worked as a Charge Nurse at the Dayton VA, treating WWII veterans and patients on iron lungs. On a blind date on New Year's Eve 1948, Delores met the love of her life, William (Bill) Harding Chilton. Bill and Delores were married in Radnor, OH on October 28, 1950 and were blessed to spend sixty-five years together before Bill passed away in 2016. They enjoyed each other's company and their life together, with many fond memories traveling to their favorite Sanibel Island, FL and many destinations here and abroad. Delores was a confirmed Episcopalian and after her children were born, enjoyed her life as a homemaker and mother and serving her community by volunteering at Meals on Wheels and Kettering Memorial Hospital.



She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and her sister Virginia Welsh. Delores is survived by her two children, Jeffrey Harding Chilton (Amy) of Saint Clair Shores, MI and Elizabeth Chilton Morabito (Michael) of Waynesville, OH. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Alexander Harding Chilton, Madeline Elizabeth Morabito, and Grant Chilton Morabito, and two nieces. A private funeral service will be held at David's Cemetery, Kettering, OH.



The family would like to thank the staff of Kettering Health Miamisburg for their care and kindness during Delores' brief illness. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice or to VITAS Community Connection.



