Childress, Oda Mae



Oda Mae Childress, 85, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 8, 2023 in her home. She was born on July 20, 1938 in Caryville, Tennessee the daughter of Raymond Smith and Tressie (Carroll) Sheffield. Oda was a member of Miamisburg First Church of God. She worked for 40 years at JCPenny. She enjoyed traveling with her husband Robert after his retirement, spending time at Norris Lake and following NASCAR. She treasured her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren following their sports and activities. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Colvin and her son, Tim Childress; grandchildren, Bradley (Lindsey) Colvin, Amy (Curtis) Sebastian, and Bronson (Kristina) Childress; great grandchildren, William Colvin, Easton, Austin, and Emerson Sebastian, Holden, Camden, and Blakely Childress; sisters, Margie Marie Collins and Charlene Paul; numerous nieces and nephews, and dear friends. Oda was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years, Robert Childress; son-in-law, Scott Colvin. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM  12 PM on Monday, September 18, 2023 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. A memorial service will follow at 12 PM. Private inurnment will be held at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral