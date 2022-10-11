journal-news logo
CHILDERS, Vickie

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CHILDERS, Vickie Lee

Vickie Lee Childers, 69, of Springfield, passed away October 6, 2022, in her residence. She was born September 30, 1953, in Wayne County, West Virginia, the daughter of Arthur Lee and Betty Jo (Hogan) Childers. Vickie enjoyed flowers and gardening and especially spending time with her grandchildren and family. She is survived by six children; James Childers, Aaron Stidham (Michelle), Theresa Ratliff (Rob), Stephen Doane, Joanna Doane and Rebeca Doane, five grandchildren; Anthony Stidham, Amanda Stidham, Cheyenne, Roselynn and Andrea, brothers; Mike Childers and Arthur Childers (Lisa) and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a sister; Joanna Childers and her parents. At Vickie's request, there will be no services. Condolences may be shared at


