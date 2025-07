CHILDERS, John Wayne



Age 61, passed away Sat., July 19, 2025. Interment at Woodland Cemetery on Fri., July 25, 2025, 3:30pm. *May He Rest In Peace* Services and great care are entrusted to Schlientz & Moore Funeral Home. Condolences, fond memories and photos may be shared at: www.DaytonFunerals.com





