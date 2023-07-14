Chesen, Jonah Jordan



Jonah Jordan Chesen was born in Buynaksk Russia on November 16, 1992 and passed away at the age of 30 in Miami Twp.



He leaves behind his loving mother and father, Judy and Alan Chesen and his grandmother Ethel Chesen. He is predeceased by his grandmother Elsie Mintz, by his grandfathers Harold Mintz and David Chesen, and by his uncle Jeffrey Chesen. He is survived by his aunts, cousins and too many wonderful friends to mention. Jonah attended the University of Toledo, Sinclair College, and Franklin University. He loved movies, travel, soccer, hiking, and weightlifting and bodybuilding. He also loved to write and recently completed his first book. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 16 at noon in the Beth Abraham Synagogue sanctuary, 305 Sugar Camp Circle in Oakwood. Burial will take place immediately following the service at the Beth Abraham cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jonah's memory can be made to Beth Abraham Synagogue, House of Bread or to the charity of your choice. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.



