Cheryl Miller

Miller, Cheryl Ann



age 81 of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Thursday, December 11, 2025. Cheryl was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 30, 1944 to Norbert and Ada (nee Peters) Wilke. Cheryl graduated from Ross High School then went on to Our Lady of Cincinnati College where she earned her bachelor's in education. On July 9, 1966, she married the love of her life, Robert Miller. Cheryl taught Headstart in Hamilton until she started her own family. Cheryl is a loving wife, mom and grandma. She was a dedicated member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bob Miller; her children, Jeff (Liz) Miller and Jennifer (Chris) Miller; and her grandchildren, Brian (Aneeka), Andy, Sarah, Olathe Clay and Macey. Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents; and her son-in-law, Cory Seigla. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 16, 2025 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, December 17, 2025 at 10:00 AM with celebrant Fr. Jeff Silver. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.



