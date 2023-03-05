CHERRY, Ronald Edward



78, of Springboro, OH, passed away on Tuesday, February 28th at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and was a Mechanical Engineer with Sheffield Measurement. Ron was also an avid corvette fan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary (nee. Bandy) Cherry. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Sandy (nee Speth) Cherry; sons, Ron (Kathy), Rob (Phi-Van) and Ryan (Nicole) Cherry; 5 grandchildren, Taylore, Alexis, Hannah, Carson and Paxton; sister, Lois Mazza and many friends and neighbors. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420 or the American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, NY 10306. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes of Northern Kentucky are serving the family.

