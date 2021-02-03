CHATHAM, Robert M.



"Bob"Robert M. "Bob" Chatham, age 83, of Germantown, OH, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021. He was born on April 25, 1937, in Homer, GA, to the late Robert and Ruth Chatham. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Elaine (Phelps) Chatham; his brother, Charlie Chatham; and his sister Diane Osburn. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran. Robert worked 23 years at NCR as a Field Engineer in Dayton, Greenville, SC, and Columbia, SC. He was President of Sunbelt Properties of West Columbia, SC, until his retirement in 2012. Robert loved to restore old cars and trucks; and was an IFR Pilot ~ building and flying his own plane. He faithfully attended church; both the First Nazarene Church in Columbia, SC, and then the



Germantown First Church of God. Robert will be missed by family and friends. The family will receive friends 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. (1 hour prior to the Service), Saturday, February 6, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Ruby Harp officiating. Burial will be at Germantown Union



Cemetery. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net.

