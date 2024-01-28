Chatfield, Mildred
age 95, passed on January 22, 2024. She is survived by loving family and friends. Visitation 11am-12pm, Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at Phillips Temple Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd, Trotwood OH. Funeral follows at 12pm. Interment West Memory Gardens.
HHRoberts.com
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral