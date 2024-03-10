Chase, Terry Lee



Terry Lee Chase, Director of Chase Studio in Cedarcreek, Missouri, died February 25 after a long battle with cancer. The exhibition division of his non-profit creates natural history exhibits and dioramas for museums worldwide. Terry was born December 10, 1947 in Springfield, Ohio, to Roger Chase and Mary (Rayburn) Chase who preceded him in death. He is survived by his sister Deborah Powell (Richard Needham). Chase's career combined his gift of art and depth of scientific knowledge. He graduated from high school in Jeffersonville, Indiana, received his B.S. degree from Wittenberg University; his M.S. degree and post graduate work from University of Michigan; and was awarded an honorary doctorate from Wittenberg for his distinguished contributions to science. Terry served in the National Guard, taught art at Springfield Art Center and South High, was a Shinner Scholar at the Field Museum in Chicago, and served as curator of exhibits for university natural history museums before starting his own business. His work has been celebrated in numerous newspaper and magazine articles and the CBS Sunday Morning show. Millions of people worldwide have learned from his exhibits, and Terry's impact will last for generations. His clients said Terry set the standard in producing superior exhibits to educate the public. Memorial contributions may be made to the Missouri State University Foundation-Terry Chase Memorial Scholarship, 300 S. Jefferson, Suite 505, Springfield, MO 65806.



