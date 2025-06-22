Charme, Alvin

Charme, Dr. Alvin S.



Charme, Dr. Alvin S. age 88 passed away June 18 2025. Alvin was an optometrist for nearly 60 years and an active member of Beth Abraham Synagogue. He was preceded in death by his parents Donn and Claire Charme and his wife Diana Charme. He is survived by his children Judy Charme, Jeff Charme, and Lisa Charme and brother Dr. Larry Charme. Funeral services will be held Sunday (TODAY) 12 noon at Beth Abraham Cemetery Chapel 1817 W. Schantz Ave. Rabbi Aubrey Glazer officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Beth Abraham Synagogue or a charity of your choice. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.



