Charlotte Stefanics

Stefanics, Charlotte L.



STEFANICS, Charlotte, L., age 98, of Centerville, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 15, 2026. She was born December 30, 1927 in Leechburg, PA and grew up in Vandergrift, PA. Visitation will be at St Leonard Chapel, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville, OH on Friday March, 27, 2026 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11:00 am followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St Leonard Chapel Fund or Hospice of Dayton in Charlotte's name. Read the full obituary at www.westbrockfuneralhome.com



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