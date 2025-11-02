Charlotte Loudermilk

Loudermilk, Charlotte Yvonne



Charlotte Yvonne Loudermilk, 79, of Riverside, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. She was born January 27, 1946, in Oneida, Kentucky, to the late Walker and Bertha Combs Brandenburg. Charlotte spent her life in service of others: a true partner in ministry with her husband, Rev. William R. Loudermilk, curating a lasting legacy of compassion and care with the Way of the Cross Church of Riverside, Ohio. She is survived by her loving husband William Ralph, her children by blood and bond: son William Brand, daughter Rebekah, daughter and son-in-law Rachel and Eric Brown, daughter Deborah Evans, daughter Jana Combs Ricker, grandchildren: AJ Ricker, Madeline Severance (Mark Christopher), Samuel Brown, Eric William Richard Brown, Ross Barrett Brown, and great-grandchildren: Benjamin and John. Also surviving is one sister, Patricia Simpson of Dayton, OH (daughter Maxine Collins), one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Brandenburg of Paducah, KY (sons Jeremiah Brandenburg and Matthew Brandenburg), one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Alene Loudermilk of Riverside, OH (daughter Kelly Winkler), a host of great-nieces and -nephews, many close relatives, and numerous special friends. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved in-laws, Rev. William and Alma Loudermilk, Sr., her brother Michael L. Brandenburg, her nephew Robert M. Loudermilk, and her grandson Jonathan Brown Visitation will be from 6pm to 8pm Sunday, November 2, 2025, at Way of the Cross Church (612 Beatrice Drive, Riverside, OH). The funeral service will take place Monday, November 3, 2025, also at Way of the Cross Church, beginning with an additional time of visitation from 10am to 11am, with the service beginning at 11am. Burial will follow the funeral and will be at the New Carlisle Cemetery in New Carlisle, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Children's Ministry of Way of the Cross Church, which Charlotte loved and supported dearly. Arrangements through Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton, OH.



