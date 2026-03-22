Charles Noble

Noble, Charles Quentin



Noble, Charles Quentin, 82, of Tempe, Arizona, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2026. Born April 12, 1943, in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the son of Quentin and Ruth (Campbell) Noble of Germantown, Ohio. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Neta Noble (Bissell); his children, Elizabeth S. (Noble) Moser (Greg) and Robert Q. Noble (Tiffany); and his grandchildren, Andrew Moser, Matthew Moser and Vivienne Noble. He is also survived by his brother, Alan Noble (Jeanne) and nieces, Julie (Noble) Kurtz and Jennifer (Noble) Harthun.



A graduate of Germantown High School (1961) and Georgetown College (1965), he lived in Cleveland, Tennessee for many years before moving to Phoenix in 2015. He was a devoted husband, father, and brother who took pride in his family. His warm smile and world-class hugs will be deeply missed by all.



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