Charles McKenzie

McKenzie, Charles D. "Charlie"



McKENZIE, Charles Donald, 90, passed away on March 3, 2026, in Springfield, Ohio. Born on December 26, 1935, in Paintsville, Kentucky, Charles was the son of Dewey McKenzie and Lula Dills. He retired from D&H Manufacturing in 1993. Charles was married to Wilma Jean McKenzie and recently celebrated their 70th anniversary. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He made friends wherever he went and always had a smile and a conversation with everyone. He found joy in bowling with his wife and friends, as well as working in the yard, especially with his fishpond, and watching his beloved Cincinnati Reds. He was hard working until the end and was amazing with his hands, able to fix anything that needed mending. His favorite activity was spending time with family. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers James (Jean) McKenzie and Burt (Augie) McKenzie, his sister Corinne (Dick) Koogler, his daughter Stephanie Wilt, son-in-law Tim Lough and his grandson Aaron Lough. He is survived by Wilma Jean McKenzie, his children Shonda McKenzie, Chuck McKenzie and Salena (Tom) Day, son-in-law John Wilt, grandchildren Wendy McKenzie, Jonathan Wilt, Josh Wilt, Justin McKenzie, Emily (Spencer) McLean, Evan (Cati) Day, Nate McKenzie, Raymond McKenzie and many nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren. Charles' memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him. May he rest in peace. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



