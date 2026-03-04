Charles Maurice

Maurice, Charles "Billy"



Charles "Billy" Maurice, 72, of Middletown, OH, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2026. Born to the late Charles A. Maurice and Christine J. Maurice, Billy was also preceded in death by his beloved sister, Alice (the late Carl) Robinson of Trenton. He carried the values of hard work, loyalty, and love of family throughout his life. Billy dedicated over 30 years of service to Armco - AK Steel, where he was known for his strong work ethic and the friendships he built over the decades. His commitment to his job was matched only by his devotion to those he loved. Outside of work, Billy embraced the outdoors. He found joy in fishing, boating, and camping, and he especially loved biking throughout Southwest Ohio with his friends. Whether along a quiet riverbank or on a long country road, Billy was happiest surrounded by nature and good company. He is survived by his brother, Russell N. Maurice and sister-in-law, Valeria S. Maurice of Centerville, Ohio; his nephews, Byron S. Maurice and Alvaro S. Maurice, both of Centerville, Ohio; and his nieces, Loretta Robinson, Robin (Kenny) Lucas, Karen Robinson, and Daphne (Rodney) Snell. He also leaves behind his great-nephews and great-niece: Jeremy Williams, Adam Lucas, Eric Lucas, and Halley Walker. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Family and friends may visit on Friday, March 6, from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Morrow Cemetery. Billy's memory will live on in the stories shared, the miles traveled, and the love he gave so freely.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com