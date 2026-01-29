Charles Huguenot

HUGUENOT, Charles W. "Chuck"



86, of Dayton, formerly of Ft. Myers, Florida, passed away Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026 at Bethany Village. He was born to Charles & Georgia Huguenot on Feb. 12, 1939 in Montgomery County, West Virginia. Chuck retired from Chrysler Motors in 1997 after over 35 years of service. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Kettering and served our country with honor in the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his brother, James Richard Huguenot. Survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Saundra "Sonnie"; son, Mark Huguenot (Amy); daughter, Karen Trego (Darrell); grandchildren, Morgan, Jack & Grace Trego, Mark, Jr., Elijah & Brooklyn Huguenot; other relatives & many friends.



The family will receive friends 12:30-1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 30 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH 45377 with the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Pastor James Gifford, officiating. The burial will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City. If desired, donations can be made to Ohio Living Bethany Hospice c/o https://ohioliving.org/foundation/donate. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



