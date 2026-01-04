Charles Doland

Doland, Charles Dale



Charles Dale Doland (aka Pretty Baby), age 96, of Centerville, passed away on January 1, 2026 at Austin Trace Health & Rehabilitation. He was born on February 6, 1929, in East Liverpool, Ohio, to the late Charles Walter and Margaret Lillian (Olmstead) Doland.



Dale is survived by his wife of 75 years, Jane (Miller) Doland; their children, Ann Carey, Nancy (Rick) Bailey, Mike (Vicki) Doland, Judy Striebel, and Kay (Dave) Dever; 11 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.



Dale was a proud graduate of both East Liverpool High School and Miami University of Ohio, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Education. While at Miami, he played football as an offensive guard and was named First Team All-MAC in his senior year.



Following college, Dale dedicated his professional life to labor relations, working for Southwest Cement Company and later Apex Machine and Tool, where he remained until his retirement in 1989.



In accordance with Dale's wishes, there will be no services.



