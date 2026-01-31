Charles Brown

Brown, Charles



Dr Charles "Charlie" Brown



9/9/36-1/25/26



Born in Rockville IN, Charlie graduated from Purdue University in 1956 with a BA in Electrical Engineering. He then graduated from University of Cincinnati in 1961 with a Masters in Electrical Engineering. He went on to receive his PHD from Ohio State in 1967.



He worked for AVCO in Cincinnati from 1956-1963. He then worked for Systems Research Labs from 1963-1978.



In 1978 he co founded MacCauly Brown and worked there until his semi retirement in 2005.



He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Brown, and his daughters Cyndie Williams and Kathy Brown, also his granddaughter Savannah Williams.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com