Charlene Huff

HUFF, Charlene A.



Charlene A. Huff age 78 of Coldwater, Ohio passed away peacefully on Monday, December 22, 2025 at her residence in Coldwater. She was born the daughter of the late Charles R. and Elizabeth (Beeson) McCall in CA on November 18, 1947. On June 17, 1966, she married the love of her life Rev. Dr. Thomas F. Huff, who died December 5, 2016.



Charlene is survived by her two children Thomas E. (Tracie) Huff of Coldwater, Elizabeth A. Huff (Schurrell L. Williams, father of their daughter Sela) of Columbus, three grandchildren Danielle (Jimmy) Fishpaw of Celina, Andrew (Paige) Huff of Westerville, Sela R. Williams of Columbus. 4 great grandchildren, Colten and Rhett Fishpaw along with Aiden and Addie Huff. She is also survived by her siblings; William (Gloria) McCall of Vail, AZ, Michael McCall of Beavercreek, Robert (Peggy) McCall of Englewood, Mary Trionfera of Ft. Collins, CO., and her brother-in-law Fred P. Huff of Midland, TX.



In addition to her parents and husband Charlene was preceded in death by her brother Chuckie McCall, great grandchild Carter Huff, brother-in-law Louis Trionfera and sister-in-law Janice Huff.



She graduated from Vandalia Butler High School and received her Bachelors Degree from Capital University.



She was formerly employed at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dayton and Immaculate Conception Church in Celina, her two passions, while also formally owning Ashley Art & Framing with her son and daughter in law.



She had been a member of the Immaculate Conception of Celina, Holy Trinity in Coldwater and St. Rita's in Dayton.



Charlene had multiple hobbies that included gardening, which she achieved becoming a Master Gardener through the Ohio State University, working at the Call Food Pantry outdoor garden and Aquaponic program. She enjoyed sewing, baking, especially with her niece Jamie, grandkids and great grandkids, writing short stories, and singing with the Sound Waves Chorus. Her greatest passion was spending time with her grandkids and great grandchildren, and always helping anyone who needed a hand.



A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 28, 2025 at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, with Rev. Eric Muhlenkamp officiating. A Memorial Gathering will be held for Family and Friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday before her Memorial Service. Charlene graciously donated her body to the Boonshoft School of Medicine at the Wright State University and she will be buried with her husband Thomas at the Wright State University. Memorial contributions may be made to the Everheart Hospice program, Call Food Pantries Aquaponic and outdoor garden and W.S.U. Boonshoft School of Medicine.



Condolences may be shared with the Huff Family on-line at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com